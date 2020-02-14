Cigars
Avo Improvisation LE20 Coming Next Month

Feb 14, 2020 | By Thomas Pappalardo
Photos/Davidoff Cigars
Packaged in 14-count boxes, the LE20 measures 6 1/2 inches by 50 ring gauge and will retail for $16 each.

Although jazz musician and cigar icon Avo Uvezian passed away in 2017, his tradition of celebratory cigars will continue in March with the Avo Improvisation LE20, a limited-edition smoke that’s slated to arrive the same month as the jazz man’s birthday.

The Improvisation line was created as a yearly release that takes previous Avo blends and adds a twist the way a musician might riff on a jazz standard. This year’s edition is the eighth installment of the series, and features an Ecuador Habano wrapper and binder with filler from Peru and the Dominican Republic, including San Vicente and Piloto, two Dominican tobacco varietals that are often found in Avo cigars.

Avo Improvisation LE20 is rolled in the Dominican Republic.

Dominican Republic Avo Davidoff

